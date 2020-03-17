State of emergency declared in Cave City, Barren County, Glasgow, Park City

201 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A state of emergency has been declared in several cities in Barren County.

Barren County Judge/ Executive Micheal Hale declared a state of emergency Tuesday, alongside Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong, Park City Mayor Larry Poteet and Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher.

The declaration offers each governmental body the availability to apply for and receive related emergency expenses, if and when federal and state emergency resources are made available.

“We’re just trying to be very cautious to try to keep the spread of this to just completely shutting down all of the operations of Glasgow and Barren County,”Armstrong said.

Some have expressed concern on social media about what the implications of a state of emergency means. Some rumor complete takeovers, while others are confident the local governments’ declarations are for the best.

Armstrong said the decision was made to enable resources to come to the community. He said local businesses and citizens will be helped with the declaration.

“If they want to die on the spot, they’re welcome to complain about it,” Armstrong said. “We’re trying to save all the lives we can, and all the businesses, and so forth, that we can. We don’t want to be like Italy, and everybody dying off, and turn around and they’re locked in their house.”

Hale said the Barren County Government Center will operate in a limited closure setting. That means officials will continue working, but the public will be addressed differently.

“Unless the governor of Kentucky says we have to shut down, we’re not shutting down,” Hale said.

