Stephen Lane Grider, age 49, of Rocky Hill, KY, formerly of Fountain Run, KY passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

He was born January 27, 1971, a son of the late Jack Grider, and Linda (Armer) Grider, of Scottsville, KY.

He is survived by his wife, Milie Furlong Grider, of Rocky Hill, KY; mother, Linda Grider, of Scottsville, KY; son, Cody Laine Grider, of Rocky Hill, KY; daughter, Mariah Furlong of Glasgow, KY; and two brothers, William and Jason Grider, both of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, Jaymee Rose Moore and Amelia Grace Keith.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Grider; brother, Jackie Ned Grider; and sister, Jacqueline Faith Grider.

Graveside services will be held at Harlans Crossroad Cemetery on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses.

