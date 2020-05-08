0 Shares

Steve Hardin, age 53, of Brownsville passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on November 6, 1967 to the late Edward Hardin and Nellie Gaither Hardin of Brownsville.

Steve was a former construction worker for Scott & Ritter and also worked in the logging industry. He was of the Baptist faith.

Besides his mother, he leaves to honor his memory— one son, Kyle Hardin of Sunfish; two granddaughters, Addison Doyle and Kylie Doyle both of Grayson, County; one sister, Amanda Logsdon (Michael) of Anneta, and one step son, Charlie Smith of Millerstown.

Interment will be in Sunny Point Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS, ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE AND LIMITED TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

