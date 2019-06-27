0 Shares

Steven Morton Welborn DMD, 74, passed away on June 25, 2019 at his residence.

Dr. Welborn practiced dentistry for 47 years in the Barren County area. He was a graduate of the University Of Kentucky College Of Dentistry in 1970. He completed his undergraduate studies at Murray State University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He was a longtime member of the Pennyrile District Dental Society, serving as a past president. He served as a Barren County Magistrate for the 1st District from 1999 to 2006. He was a member of The Far Off Broadway Players for many years, acting on stage and working on set construction. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He worked with the Rotary Boy Scout Camp as a member of the Board of Directors. Steve loved fishing, hiking and camping, flying, riding his bike and making and playing didgeridoos.

Steve was a Major in the U.S. Army Dental Corps, serving at Fort Benning, GA running the children’s dental clinic, and serving one term of duty in Vietnam. Following his discharge, he was a member of the Kentucky National Guard for a number of years.

Dr. Welborn was born on September 21, 1944 in Madisonville, KY to Morton and Jane Welborn. He married his wife of 53 years, Sandra Harris, on June 25, 1966. They have three children: Scott, of Los Angeles, CA; Shawn ( Karlie Atkin ), of Chico, CA; and Stacia , of Wilmington, NC.

He is also survived by his mother, Jane Welborn and four sisters: Jane Wesley Kelley (Jim), of San Antonio, TX; Donis McLemore and Dawn Welborn, of Madisonville, KY; and Kim Dukes (Tim), of Greenville, KY. Three precious grandchildren survive: Sienna and Zayda Welborn of Chico, CA, and Lincoln Silvester of Wilmington, NC. Several nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by his father, Morton L. Welborn.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home. Dr. Welborn requested cremation and there will be a private family celebration of life service on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful care givers at T.J.Samson Home Health and Hospice for all of their help and support during our time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Community Medical Care, 204 North Race Street, Glasgow or the Rotary Boy Scout Camp, c/o Judge Benjamin Dickinson, 107 Trigg Court, Glasgow, KY, or the charity of your choice.