Stolen vehicle discovered in Metcalfe Couny linked to Cumberland County individual

BEAUMONT, Ky. – An individual arrested in Metcalfe County Sunday was wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle investigation. A 2018 Nissan Sentra had been removed from a residence in Cumberland County, and police received information that vehicle was in Metcalfe County.

Officials said the vehicle was discovered in a driveway along Russell Smith Road in Beaumont.

James B. Whitlow, 34, of Burkesville, was arrested and charged receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more). He was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (second offense) after authorities discovered three grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

