Stoy F. Jaggers, age 89 of Mammoth Cave, departed this life on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on April 20, 1930 to the late George and Mae Hayes Jaggers. He was married to Barbara Hillard Jaggers, who survives.

Stoy was a Korean War Army veteran, and worked as an appliance repairman. He was a member and a deacon of Cove Hollow United Baptist Church and a member of Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory—two daughters, Linda Saling (Mike) of Mammoth Cave and JoAnn Cassady (Donald) of Chalybeate; three grandchildren, Jeremy Saling, Ashley Saling and Craig Cassady (Erica); five great-grandchildren, Regan Saling, Keaton Saling, Keylee Saling, Willow Cassady and Abel Cassady and two sisters, Helen Brewer and Ruth Oltman (Mark). He was preceded in death by three brothers, Elmer, Rev. Ed and Wayne Jaggers and five sisters, Pauline Vincent, Mildred Gipson, Romie Mae Vincent, Beulah VanMeter and Chloie Day.

Interment will be in Cove Hollow Cemetery with graveside military honors by Nisbet Alexander Memorial Post #6937 VFW.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Cove Hollow Cemetery, c/o Mike Saling 2980 Nolin Dam Road, Mammoth Cave, KY 42259.

VISITATION

11 AM – 8 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019

10:00 AM- 1:30 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 PM, Friday, August 9, 2019

Cove Hollow United Baptist Church