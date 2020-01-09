Strategic planning committee hears preliminary overview of strategic plan, councilmembers voice concerns

89 Shares

Tad Long, Kentucky League of Cities Director of Community Development, speaks at a Glasgow strategic planning committee meeting Jan. 7, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – A preliminary overview of Kentucky League of Cities’ strategic plan for Glasgow was discussed at the monthly meeting of the Glasgow strategic planning committee Monday evening.

Tad Long and Bobbie Bryant, KLC representatives, told the committee an overview is the extent of work completed since three listening and design sessions last fall. The two have gathered background information thus far regarding photos, local history, current and previous community plans, potential contact information for stakeholders, and Glasgow’s demographics.

During those listening and design sessions, the community gave insight into Glasgow’s best and worst features, compiling a list of “common themes.” Bryant and Long have since analyzed the input from those sessions and they said some information is shocking.

“I mean, I have to tell you, the 33 percent child poverty has shocked me,” Bryant said. “I did not expect that.”

While poverty is shocking among children, job availability for working-age citizens compares closely. In fact, Long said the relationship between Glasgow’s unemployment rate correlates with the citizen base able to fill those jobs.

“There seems to be a real disconnect between jobs available and able, and willing, workers,” Long said.

Long said there are currently more than 250 jobs available in Barren County, noting “there is no one to fill them.”

City and county government officials deliberate consistently about economic growth, but it’s not as easy as inviting a business to Glasgow.

Glasgow City Councilmember Patrick Gaunce attended the meeting and shed light to what he thinks has deferred businesses from moving to Glasgow.

“I think two things: I think one, we’re going to die if we don’t do something. So, that’s coming,” Gaunce said. “Secondly, if you’re not investing in yourself, nobody else is going to invest. And, thirdly, we’ve lost two companies in the last two years based on lack of leadership; that people YouTube meetings of ours; it was said out of Frankfort’s mouth: economically, we lost two companies because they don’t want to come here with the fighting.”

Long and Bryant made sense of the relationship that exists between working citizens and the jobs available to them. Essentially, they said wealth has a place among citizens, but the wealth cannot thrive without some investment.

“Glasgow certainly has the amenities and resources to have a good quality of life, but it also has to focus on the economic side,” Long said. “Economic wealth, social wealth – are what go into making a community wealthy.”

Long said while they believe a wealth deficit exist in Glasgow, they’re led to believe there is “a lot of money in Glasgow.” However, Long said the wealth cannot exist without some community investment.

“I think Glasgow needs to invest in itself and focus on itself, and have a self-awareness about the issues it’s facing,” he said.

Among topics detailed, the Downtown Park proposal was used as an example of wealth investment. Long said with the momentum carried between people involved and money donated, the park has potential to move Glasgow forward.

“It can be much bigger than that down the road,” Long said. “I think the community needs to consider that, especially since the city owns quite a bit of the property that’s involved with it.”

Don Baker, area business owner, said he feels the citizens have invested because they are ready for improvement.

“We’ve got an effort that the private sector is pushing back to the public sector and saying ‘if you will do this, we will do this,’’ Baker said. “Why is the private sector doing that? Because we’re tired of not doing anything.”

Long echoed Baker’s statements. He said he has seen instances similar and offered the committee and other council members advice.

“You don’t want to hinder investment,” Long said. “If you’ve got folks ready to roll, then you got to roll.”

Overall, Long and Bryant admitted their perception of Glasgow shifted once they heard from citizens. While the views may have shifted negatively, the areas of improvement became clearer, according to Long.

“How we saw Glasgow coming in here, and we saw it after we got to digging, is two vastly different pictures,” Long said. “This community is the only one that can decide that and change that.”

Councilmember James “Happy” Neal said he hopes the area identified will encourage citizens and government officials to move forward.

“A lot of it has been push back, push back,” Neal said. “We keep pushing it back and wait to vote on it. Instead of going forward with stuff, we keep on putting stuff back.”

The strategic planning committee set a date for a “Heard Ya” meeting. Long and Bryant said they will reinforce ideas discussed in the listening and design sessions, essentially confirming they “heard citizens.”

Citizens can join teams at that meeting to work on topics in arts, entertainment and culture; marketing and branding; entrepreneurship and economic development; parks, recreation and trail development; Blue Zone of Happiness development; and housing and infill development.

The meeting is Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the T.J. Samson Pavilion Community Center.

