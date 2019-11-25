Strategic planning committee reviews listening and design common themes; discuss relocating Chamber of Commerce, welcome center

5 Shares

Glasgow City Council member Terry Bunnell explains an idea during a strategic planning committee meeting Nov. 21, 2019 at the Peoples Bank in Glasgow. Brennan Crain/WCLU News.

Progressive utilities. Family. Superb medical facilities.

These are all components of a city known all too well in southcentral Kentucky, and it’s not that far away. It’s Glasgow, to be exact.

After meeting with citizens of Glasgow, the Glasgow Strategic Planning committee has an idea of what citizens would like the city to be. The committee met last Thursday at the Peoples Bank to discuss common themes gathered from three listening and design sessions.

Glasgow City Council members Terry Bunnell, Sheri Eubank, Marna Kirkpatrick and Gary Norman, along with local business owner Cherie Vaughn, decided one of Glasgow’s biggest problems is its aesthetic and inability to “welcome” people.

Kirkpatrick said one of the most disappointing features of Glasgow is the initial sight of Walmart when coming into the town from Cave City, a major source of traffic from Interstate 65.

“When people come in, who haven’t been here before, their first impression – what do you see?” Kirkpatrick said. “Walmart. No, we need that focal representing our city.”

Bunnell said he believes a focal point of the community is a welcome center and Chamber of Commerce. But, Bunnell said since both are downtown, many people don’t visit them.

Instead, members agreed the Chamber of Commerce and a welcome center might benefit at a location near Happy Valley Road. Bunnell said a possible location could be an approximately three-acre property near South Central Bank and Madison Smith Machine and Tool Company.

“Most people come into the city on 65 either from Nashville or Louisville,” Vaughn said. “They’re going to be coming in through Happy Valley Road.”

While this is only one idea, it’s a large one. Bunnell said the city would need to purchase property along Happy Valley Road to relocate the Chamber of Commerce and welcome center.

On a smaller scale, members commented about the city’s signage. Bunnell said he believes Glasgow’s current signage is outdated and dilapidated.

“We’ve got to think, just the little things like signage,” Bunnell said. “How much easier it is for people to maneuver around our city.”

Three sub-committees were formed Thursday as an effort to begin work before a public presentation of the strategic plan rough draft is made.

Vaughn and Norman will look at Glasgow’s empty buildings to assess how they could be used or renovated.

Kirkpatrick and Eubank were assigned to look at housing and rental property across Glasgow. Bunnell said he hopes the two can find solutions to one of the common themes identified – lack of affordable housing.

Bunnell said he plans to find people to work with in order to look at possible sites for trails and bike paths.

“This is just something that I am looking look at this so we can go and start having an immediate impact,” Bunnell said. “Knowing the empty buildings that are in town – what could we start doing with those? Housing, again, the zoning on some, a combination of others. Mixed use, all that. Then, out traffic or pedestrians with trails and bikes – how can we make this a more friendly city as far as pedestrians or cyclists?”

Bunnell said he has a phone call with Kentucky League of Cities representatives Tad Long and Bobbie Bryant planned for this week. Long and Bryant facilitated the listening and design sessions, as well as prepared the common themes draft. Long and Bryant will “collapse” the common themes to a comprehensive plan, Bunnell said.

Bunnell said he expects a presentation of the city’s strategic plan draft to be presented in late February. Where that report will be given is still unclear, Bunnell said. He indicated it might be presented at a meeting of the Glasgow City Council or it may be presented at a strategic planning committee meeting.

The strategic planning committee will meet Jan. 6, 2020 at the Peoples Bank at 5:30 p.m.

