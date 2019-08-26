Strategic planning committee sets dates, discusses community sessions

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Strategic Planning Committee finalized plans for its community satellite sessions in a meeting Aug. 22. The sessions will be a community forum and presentation on moving Glasgow forward in several ways.

Glasgow City Council member Terry Bunnell chairs the committee. Bunnell says the committee will begin the sessions with area students. While three community forums are planned, two other sessions will only involve area high school students. Those sessions are scheduled for Sept. 19.

Bunnell says the committee values the input of students because they’re subjected to a lot of discussion in social groups, sports and clubs at their schools. He hopes this exposure leads them to voice their ideas.

082619Bunnellonstudents'input

Council member Marna Kirkpatrick will accompany Bunnell at Glasgow High School and Barren County High School for the 45 minutes to one-hour sessions. Bunnell says each school has selected 25-30 junior and senior students to participate in those sessions.

As for the community, three sessions are planned for the fall. The first session will kick-off Sept. 30 at the T.J. Samson Pavilion Community Center. This event is anticipated to be the largest session.

The Kentucky League of Cities is contracted with the City of Glasgow to lead the events. The KLC serves as an aid to around 380 municipalities in Kentucky. It focuses on building community support for projects and other ideas city governments may have.

According to KLC Director of Community Development Services Tad Long, Glasgow is an ideal city for development due to its citizen composition and size. Long says he has worked in smaller communities with a large base of support, so he projects Glasgow’s support to be plentiful for advancement.

082619LongonGlasgow

Long tells WCLU News, communities like Glasgow generally have plenty of community members who want to help advancements in various ways. Long says this is a primary reason he is excited to lead these sessions.

082619LongworkingwithGlasgow

Structurally, Long and KLC Community Development Adviser Bobbie Bryant will lead the sessions. Long says he expects about 40 minutes to be a listening session and then citizens will break away into table groups to discuss ideas.

After table discussion, Long says a hands-on session will allow citizens to place their ideas on paper. Using this method, Long says all ideas will be captured and considered in the KLC post-analysis.

082619Captureallideas

Bunnell encourages everyone in the community to come to the sessions because all input is valued.

082619Bunnellonenergy

According to Long and Bryant, it will take about two months to analyze the session findings. In total, a city’s strategic plan takes around six to eight months, on average, from beginning to publishing the plan.

In addition to the session at T.J. Samson Community Center Sept. 30, two other sessions will be at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse on Oct. 1 and the Boys and Girls Club Oct. 3. Each session begins at 6 p.m. For more information, a flyer can be viewed here.