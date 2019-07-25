Students learn about autism, dye socks at NJE summer camp

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – With a new school year approaching many area students are continuing to soak up every ounce of summer they can before returning to school. Some Barren County students have spent their summer at North Jackson Elementary’s summer camp.

Each week brings a new theme. This week is “Mad Scientist Week.”

But, summer camp for some 40 kids isn’t what you’d typically expect. At North Jackson Elementary, students are brought learning and experience.

According to camp counselor Taylor Davis, the kids are taught essential skills while given the opportunity to have fun. Davis sat in the school’s library Tuesday and read Dr. Seuss’ Fox in Socks to the students. The camp serves as a reminder to the students to continue learning while on summer break. According to Davis, students are given 20 minutes each day of reading time.

It’s not just reading books, though. Students are also taught lessons. In fact, the book had a direct relation to Tuesday’s lesson.

Autism awareness falls every April. As a custom, people wear socks with strange colors or designs. As students visited camp Tuesday, they learned what autism is and how to be a friend to students they may encounter with autism.

North Jackson sixth-grade student and camper Briley Hagan says she has autistic friends. In fact, she told the group what autism is and how to approach students who may have it.

Students were given socks and dye to create their own designs. Camp counselors say these will ideally be for students to wear on Autism Awareness Day.

Davis says she has been involved in the summer camp for a while. She says she enjoys being involved because of the relationships developed with the students.

The camp will run through August. For the remainder of time Davis says the students will take field trips and even have a movie night.