Students voice opinions in first set of strategic planning meetings

GLASGOW, Ky. – In its kick-off to hear from the community, the Glasgow City Council’s Strategic Planning committee met with area students Thursday. Representatives from the Kentucky League of Cities Tad Long and Bobbie Bryant worked alongside Glasgow City Council members Marna Kirkpatrick and Terry Bunnell to hear from both Barren County and Glasgow students on what they think Glasgow needs moving forward.

The students were placed in groups, similar to how the upcoming community-wide events will be structured, and were given a map of the city. With their ideas and a few placement icons, the students generated ideas of what Glasgow needs to add, take away or improve upon.

Entertainment and the lack of recreation for young people were heavily discussed. Kirkpatrick says this was a common topic across the student groups.

In fact, one student stated that hanging out in a public parking lot is popular among teenagers.

Sounds fun, right? Well, not for these students.

When determining how to spend their free and social time, the students say it’s often a dead end.

Students also noted pollution has become a problem in area waterways. Bunnell says the youth’s interest in a clean community was something he found intriguing.

But the students not only identified the problems, but offered solutions too. Most students even agreed to volunteer if needed to make their ideas become reality.

Glasgow High School senior Garrett Towe, along with other group members, offered a long-term cost-saving option for renewable energy. He says this approach is feasible for Glasgow. Towe’s group chose to think about the community without comparison. Many groups expressed desires to have communities like Bowling Green.

While growth and progress were discussed, students also expressed their attraction to Glasgow’s “hometown feel.” Bunnell says students talked about Glasgow’s lack of a “scene,” similar to what has been proposed by community members like Wes Simpson.

Bunnell says the students detailed a larger idea, though. Specifically, students desire a “downtown” that exceeds the boundary currently set.

Kirkpatrick says the ideas will be used to lead discussion in the other satellite sessions.

As for Bunnell, he says the bar “was set.” As chairman of the Strategic Planning committee, he hopes to see community members discuss ideas and be as productive as the students.

The planning sessions with the entire community begin Sept. 30 at TJ Samson’s Community Center, located at the TJ Pavilion. Other sessions will be Oct. 1 at Lera B. Mitchell Clubhouse on South Green Street and Oct. 3 at the Boys and Girls Club of Glasgow and Barren County. All sessions begin at 6 p.m.