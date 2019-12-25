0 Shares

Sue Alderson Meador, age 87 of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

She was born November 28, 1932 in Allen County, KY to the late Hubert Alderson and Marie Wolfe Alderson. She married Ira J Meador who precedes her in death on April 16, 1949. She was a retired hairdresser and attended Pleasant Ridge Fellowship Church.

She is survived by two sons; Stephen Meador (Joanne) of Fountain Run, KY; Dwight Meador (Robin) of Adolphus, KY five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY with burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00PM-8:00PM Thursday, December 26, 2019, 7:30AM-8:00PM Friday, December 27, 2019 and after 7:30AM until time of funeral service Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home in Scottsville, KY.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Ridge Fellowship Church and can be made at the funeral home.

