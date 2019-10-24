0 Shares

Sue Carol Jester, age 56, of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence. The daughter of James and Betty (Baker) Guffey, she was born in Albany, KY on November 21, 1962. She was a speech pathologist and the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one daughter, Taylor Jester, Glasgow; three brothers, Jim Guffey (Tina), Glasgow, Jerry Guffey (Windy), Clarksburg, WV, Jeffrey Guffey (Sara), Glasgow; one granddaughter, Aislyn Jester, Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, October 27th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. A private service will be held Monday October 28th, with burial to follow in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.