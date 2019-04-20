0 Shares

Sue Turvell Disman, 78, of Glasgow, KY died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Austin, KY, the daughter of the late Harlin Russell and Alma Bewley Russell. She was employed at Walmart and Kmart for several years and was a member of the Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Phelps (William) of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Disman; brother, Charles E. Russell and a cousin, Louella Gravens.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, April 24th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery in Fountain Run, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.