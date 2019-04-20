WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Sue Turvell Disman

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Sue Turvell Disman, 78, of Glasgow, KY died Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Signature Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Austin, KY, the daughter of the late Harlin Russell and Alma Bewley Russell. She was employed at Walmart and Kmart for several years and was a member of the Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Debbie Phelps (William) of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Disman; brother, Charles E. Russell and a cousin, Louella Gravens.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday, April 24th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Union #1 Cemetery in Fountain Run, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.