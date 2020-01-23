Summer Shade man arrested in connection to stolen Allen County vehicle

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police arrested a Summer Shade man Saturday in connection to an investigation involving a stolen vehicle from Allen County.

An officer observed a Nissan Altima travelling along Bryan Street in Glasgow. The officer discovered the license plate matched a plate from a stolen vehicle.

The officer followed the car until back up units arrived. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the vehicle began to accelerate before stopping a short distance later.

Christopher G. Carmicle was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (under $10,000) and second degree fleeing or evading police. He was also discovered to have an active arrest warrant from Jefferson County for second degree escape. He was served that warrant, police said.

Related