Summer Shade man arrested on fourth DUI offense, traffic violations

BEAUMONT, Ky. – A Summer Shade man was arrested Thursday on several drug and traffic offenses.

According to the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was patrolling in the Lone Star Ridge Road near Beaumont when he observed a 2016 Jeep Liberty cross into an opposing lane of traffic. The deputy initiated a traffic stop.

Police say 26-year-old Nicholas S. Patrick was identified as the driver. Patrick had a strong odor of marijuana coming from his car, according to police. Patrick was determined to be under the influence of marijuana after field sobriety tests.

According to a news release, “a search of Patrick’s vehicle incident to arrest resulted in locating a bag of marijuana.” Several items of drug paraphernalia were also found.

Patrick also had a suspended driver’s license and has a history of DUI convictions. Police say Patrick was convicted three other times on DUI charges.

After a blood test at T.J. Samson Hospital in Glasgow, Patrick was transported to the Barren County Detention Center and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence or drugs, fourth or more offense; operating on a suspended or revoked license; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.