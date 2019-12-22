Sun. Dec 22nd, 2019

Sunday Sports

Basketball scores Saturday

Boys

Louisville Desales 76      Glasgow 61

Barren County 65     Meade County 35

Louisville St Xavier 74    Allen County-Scottsville 37

Allen County-Scottsville 69    Cumberland County 30

Warren East 85    Caverna 60

Thomas Nelson 71    Edmonson County 66

Metcalfe County 62     Green County 60

Girls

Barren County 58    Meade County 56

Monroe County 50    Campbellsville 48

Thomas Nelson 58     Edmonson County 54

LAS VEGAS (AP) — D.J. Carton had 13 points, Kaleb Wesson added 12 before fouling out and No. 5 Ohio State outlasted No. 6 Kentucky 71-65 in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. The Buckeyes played with Duane Washington Jr., their second-leading scorer, limited to eight minutes due to a rib injury and had a hard time shaking the Wildcats in a physical game. Kentucky  kept Ohio State within reach despite a poor-shooting second half before the Buckeyes stretched the lead to seven with 1:17 left. The Buckeyes made four straight free throws in the final 18 seconds to prevent Kentucky from mounting a comeback.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Junior guard John Petty Jr. racked up a double-double in his “homecoming” and all five Alabama starters finished in double figures as the Crimson Tide defeated Belmont 92-72 in the fourth annual Rocket City Classic. Petty, a Huntsville native who led his high school teams to three consecutive state championships, scored 14 points, going 4 for 7 on 3-pointers, and collected 11 rebounds.

