Sunday Sports

0 Shares

Basketball Scores

Girls

Glasgow 61 Logan County 55

Barren County 55 Todd Central 15

Ohio County 69 Allen County-Scottsville 66

Warren Central 42 Clinton County 29

Boys

Logan County 72 Glasgow 61

Barren County 73 Todd Central 49

South Warren 76 Monroe County 51

Caverna 58 Russellville 48

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57. Jordan Nwora added 14 points for the Cardinals, who maintained their hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead with their eighth straight win. Louisville led by 17 points late in the first half, and then responded to an N.C. State run midway through the second half by pushing the margin right back out to 15 points. C.J. Bryce scored 15 points for the Wolfpack.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Samir Doughty scored 23 points while making 14 of 15 free throws and No. 17 Auburn finished strong in a 75-66 win over 13th-ranked Kentucky in an NCAA Tournament rematch. Isaac Okoro made a key 3-pointer and scored 14 points for the Tigers, who dominated the final four minutes. It wasn’t nearly as big as their 77-71 overtime victory over the Wildcats that vaulted Auburn to its first Final Four last season, but it moved the Tigers into a tie for second place in the SEC.

Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert descending from the air, mimicking her entrance to her much-praised Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago. Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday. The pop star sent a message to the halftime show performers set to sing Sunday: “I better hear no lip syncing tomorrow!” Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform at Sunday’s Super Bowl. Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: “I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira.” It has been a while since a Super Bowl has appeared to be such a toss-up. This one between the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC champ Kansas City Chiefs is a difficult game to judge. The 49ers have gone from the No. 2 pick in the draft last April to the verge of another championship. The Chiefs were in the AFC title contest last year and fell in overtime. In 2019, both teams were dynamic and won a bunch of big games. Now they meet in the biggest one. Superbowl kick off this evening at 5:30.

Related