Sunday Sports
Basketball Scoreboard
Girls
South Warren 53 Glasgow 48
Bowling Green 64 Barren County 51
Warren East 72 Monroe County 47
Greenwood 45 Allen County-Scottsville 43
Edmonson County 63 Russell County 64
Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 70 Logan County 55
Boys
Campbellsville 83 Glasgow 81 OT
Larue County 78 Allen County-Scottsville 76
Edmonson County 62 Cumberland County 58
Clinton County 54 North Hardin 44
Russell County 60 Garrard County 30
Bowling Green 63 Bardstown 46
Bullitt East 67 Logan County 63
Russellville 56 Adair County 54
GHS Athletic Calendar
12/9 Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville (F/JV) 6:00
12/10 Scottie Basketball vs. Bowling Green (JV/V) 6:00
12/12 Lady Scottie Basketball (F) @ Hart Co. 6:00
12/12 Scottie Swim vs. Barren Co. & Monroe Co. 5:30
12/13 Lady Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V) 6:00
12/13 Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V) 7:30
12/13 Scottie Archery @ Russellville TBD
12/14 Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Adair Co. (JV/V) 2:00
Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena. The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB. The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history, doing so in 670 games.