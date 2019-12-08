Sun. Dec 8th, 2019

Sunday Sports

1 min ago Jason Thomas
Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

South Warren 53     Glasgow 48

Bowling Green 64    Barren County 51

Warren East 72      Monroe County 47

Greenwood 45       Allen County-Scottsville 43

Edmonson County 63      Russell County 64

Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 70     Logan County 55

Boys

Campbellsville 83     Glasgow 81   OT

Larue County 78     Allen County-Scottsville 76

Edmonson County 62     Cumberland County 58

Clinton County 54     North Hardin 44

Russell County 60     Garrard County 30

Bowling Green 63      Bardstown 46

Bullitt East 67        Logan County 63

Russellville 56       Adair County 54

 

GHS Athletic Calendar

12/9  Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville (F/JV)  6:00
12/10  Scottie Basketball vs. Bowling Green (JV/V)  6:00
12/12  Lady Scottie Basketball (F) @ Hart Co.  6:00
12/12  Scottie Swim vs. Barren Co. & Monroe Co. 5:30
12/13  Lady Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V)  6:00
12/13  Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V) 7:30
12/13  Scottie Archery @ Russellville  TBD
12/14  Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Adair Co. (JV/V)  2:00
Kentucky Wildcats
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena. The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB. The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history, doing so in 670 games.

