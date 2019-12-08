Sunday Sports

0 Shares

Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

South Warren 53 Glasgow 48

Bowling Green 64 Barren County 51

Warren East 72 Monroe County 47

Greenwood 45 Allen County-Scottsville 43

Edmonson County 63 Russell County 64

Louisville Pleasure Ridge Park 70 Logan County 55

Boys

Campbellsville 83 Glasgow 81 OT

Larue County 78 Allen County-Scottsville 76

Edmonson County 62 Cumberland County 58

Clinton County 54 North Hardin 44

Russell County 60 Garrard County 30

Bowling Green 63 Bardstown 46

Bullitt East 67 Logan County 63

Russellville 56 Adair County 54

GHS Athletic Calendar

12/9 Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Allen Co.-Scottsville (F/JV) 6:00

12/10 Scottie Basketball vs. Bowling Green (JV/V) 6:00

12/12 Lady Scottie Basketball (F) @ Hart Co. 6:00

12/12 Scottie Swim vs. Barren Co. & Monroe Co. 5:30

12/13 Lady Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V) 6:00

12/13 Scottie Basketball @ Russell Co. (V) 7:30

12/13 Scottie Archery @ Russellville TBD

12/14 Lady Scottie Basketball vs. Adair Co. (JV/V) 2:00

Kentucky Wildcats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena. The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB. The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history, doing so in 670 games.

Related