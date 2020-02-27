Sunglasses provider expanding in Kentucky, adding 38 jobs

2 Shares

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sunglasses provider is expanding with a $400,000 investment and plans to add 38 full-time jobs.

A news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office on Wednesday said S. Rays Inc. will add managerial staff and expand its distribution operations. The company is headquartered in Simpsonville and operates under the name Shady Rays. It currently employs 22 people at its headquarters.

The release said the company has been approved for state tax incentives of up to $200,000.

