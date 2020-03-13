Supreme Court of Kentucky limits court proceedings, access
FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Supreme Court of Kentucky responded to the novel coronavirus and instituted strict measures to prevent transmission of any illnesses in Kentucky courts.
In a document provided by Barren County Circuit Clerk Krissie Coe Fields, the high court has implemented these guidelines from March 16 through April 10.
Guidelines:
- With the exception of emergency matters, domestic violence hearings, and evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, all in-person appearances for civil and criminal dockets shall be canceled. Judges are encouraged to use telephonic or video technology for all necessary hearings, including arraignments and mental health hearings.
- All civil trials, hearings, and motions shall be postponed and rescheduled for a later date. Any civil trial or hearing currently in progress shall be continued or completed at the discretion of the presiding judge.
- Reasonable attempts shall be made to reschedule all criminal trials, subject to a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.
- With the exception of emergency matters and hearings statutorily required to be held, small claims, eviction, juvenile, probate, traffic, and guardianship cases shall be continued.
- Courtroom attendance shall be limited to attorneys, parties, and necessary witnesses.
- A case involving an attorney or party who is ill or in a high-risk category shall be rescheduled.
- Judges shall issue summonses in lieu of bench warrants or notices of failure to appear.
- All show cause dockets for payment of fines and court costs scheduled within this timeframe shall be continued for 60 days.
- The 20-day preliminary hearing requirement for out-of-custody defendants under RCr 3.10 is waived during the effective dates of this Order.
- Jurors who are ill, caring for someone who is ill, or in a high-risk category shall have their jury service postponed to a later date.
- New juror orientations shall be suspended.
- Existing jury panels may be extended at the discretion of the court.
- Attorneys are encouraged to use e-Filing.
- Drop boxes should be used for conventionally filed documents if available.
- Signage shall be posted at all public entry points advising individuals not to enter the building if they have:
- Visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries, or any other high-risk countries identified by the CDC in the previous 14 days;
- Resided with or been in close contact with someone who has been in any of those countries within the previous 14 days;
- Traveled domestically within the United States where COVID-19 has sustained widespread community transmission;
- Been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital, or health agency;
- Been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; or
- A fever, cough or shortness of breath.
- Individuals attempting to enter in violation of these protocols shall be denied entrance by a bailiff or court security officer.
- Bailiffs shall discourage congregating outside courtroom doors and encourage social distancing inside the courtroom.
- Individuals with legitimate court business who are ill, caring for someone who is ill or in a high-risk category are advised to stay home and request a continuance by calling the local Office of Circuit Court Clerk.
The order states chief district and chief circuit judges can implement further local restrictions.