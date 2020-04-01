Supreme Court suspends in-person services at all court facilities

18 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – All in-person services at Kentucky court facilities are suspended through May 1, and court proceedings are mandated to be held remotely.

Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton Jr. said the decision was made in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“As difficult as these restrictions may be, the Judicial Branch must do its part to practice stringent social distancing while providing essential, constitutionally mandated services,” a Wednesday email said.

The new order replaces Order 2020-13, dated March 26, 2020. The new order, released April 1, 2020, amends several key aspects of court operations including:

All participants to a proceeding, including parties and attorneys, must be allowed to participate remotely.

All judicial facilities will be closed to in-person services effective April 1, with limited exceptions. Signage will be posted at all public entry points notifying individuals of the restrictions.

Eviction filings will not be accepted by the circuit clerk until 30 days after the order expires pursuant to federal and state moratoriums on evictions and public health and safety concerns.

The order outlines specific instruction to cancel all civil and criminal dockets. The exceptions to those dockets include emergency and time-sensitive matters like domestic violence hearings, emergency custody hearings, temporary child support hearings, evidentiary hearings in criminal cases, in-custody arraignments, in-custody preliminary hearings under RCr 3.10, in-custody bond motions, in-custody probation violation hearings, and in-custody juvenile detention hearings.

