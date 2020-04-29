Susan Elizabeth Drury, 69, of Segal passed away at 10:23 PM Tuesday April 28, 2020 at her home.

The Jefferson County native was a homemaker and member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a daughter of the late Raymond T. Drury and Mary Beatrice Bohannon Drury. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Drury and Charles “Chippy” Drury and two sisters, Patricia Bradley and Janice Houchins.

Services will be private. Burial will take place in St. John Cemetery. Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Surviving are her companion, Larry Davis; a daughter, Barbara Keen (Richard) of Segal; a son, Brian Davis of Segal; three sisters, Rosie Drury and Janie Pottinger (Gaylen) both of Louisville and Connie Stroud (Johnny) of New Albany, IN; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Keen and Wesley Keen; and several nieces and nephews.