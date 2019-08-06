Susan Jaime Harper Curry and Joseph Anthony Curry

0 Shares

Susan Jaime Harper Curry age 41 of Edmonton died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington as the result of an automobile accident Sunday in Burkesville along with her husband Joey Curry. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Wayne Bennett and Connie Lou Gibson Bennett of Edmonton who survives. Besides her mother she is survived by six children. Daniel, Brandon, Jachob and Preston Curry. Chandler and Samuel Harper. One brother Jared (Micah) Bennett of Edmonton. A sister Jennifer (Ricky) Cross of Edmonton. Three nieces. Hannah Cross, Ada Kathryn Bennett and Parker Bennett. Besides her father she was preceded in death by a nephew Levi Jared Bennett. Joint graveside services for Jaime Curry and Joey Curry will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday at the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life gathering will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Edmonton Baptist Church. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside services.

Joseph Anthony Curry age 42 of Edmonton died Sunday, August 4, 2019 near Burkesville as the result of an automobile accident. He was the son of Jody and Barbara Faulkner Curry of Edmonton who survive. His wife was Susan Jaime Harper Curry who died also as a result of the accident. Besides his parents he is survived by six children. Daniel, Brandon, Jacob, and Preston Curry. Chandler and Samuel Harper. One brother Michael (Sandy) Curry of Edmonton. a niece Jessica (J.T.) Tucker of Edmonton. Three great nieces and nephews. Kruz, Zaylee and Allie. Special cousins Kyla Beger and Kylan. Joint graveside services for Joey Curry and Jaime Curry will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday at the Metcalfe County Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life gathering will be held immediately following the graveside service at the Edmonton Baptist Church. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside services.