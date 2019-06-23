WCLU

SUSPECT SENTENCED FOR BOY’S STABBING DEATH IN A KENTUCKY PARK

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The suspect who admitted to fatally stabbing a child at a park in Kentucky has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

News outlets report 26-year-old Joey Cambron learned her sentenced Friday. Cambron identified as a male at the time of the stabbing, but is now a transgender female who prefers the pronoun “she.”

Police say 12-year-old Ray Allen Etheridge was at a mall with his mother Sept. 30, 2014, when he wandered off to Cherokee Park. Cambron told police she stabbed Etheridge after the boy punched her and took her wallet.

Cambron was originally charged with murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and tampering with evidence for disposing the knife. Attorneys said the plea deal was reached after the judge suppressed Cambron’s statement to police.

