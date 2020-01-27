Suspect wanted in connection to Henry County vandalism

6 Shares

An unidentified individual appears to hold an object in connection to a vandalism case in Pendleton, Kentucky that occured Jan. 9, 2020.

Photo provided by Kentucky State Police.

PENDLETON, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is trying to identify an individual that they said could have been involved in a vandalism/ criminal mischief case in Henry County.

Police said an unidentified individual shattered windows of several businesses in Pendleton Jan. 9. A fireworks store and The Bedford Bank suffered front window damage, a news release said. Both of those businesses are located along Highway 153.

The suspect was captured on video footage. The individual was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants with a white-outlined black stripe running down the outside length of the leg. The person was also wearing light colored shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 5 in Campbellsburg at (502) 532-6363.

