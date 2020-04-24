Suspicious vehicle report leads to arrest in Cave City

0 Shares

Charles Stamper, 23, was arrested April 21, 2020 after police say he was driving a vehicle erratically. He was later determined to be intoxicated.

(Barren County Detention Center)

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Police in Cave City said a man driving erratically Tuesday was later arrested after they discovered drugs in his car.

Police responded to a complaint at Super 8 Motel after someone said a white “work truck” followed them into the parking lot. That suspicious vehicle was also driving erratically, the caller advised. The truck was located parked in the parking lot at Comfort Inn Motel.

Officers made contact with a man sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. He was identified as Charles L. Stamper, 23.

Stamper had noted slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet, and had delayed answers when asked questions, police said. A witness said he observed Stamper’s vehicle leaving the Shell Mart near the motel in a reckless manner.

Officers observed two open alcoholic beverages inside Stamper’s vehicle. Police also asked Stamper if anything illegal was in the vehicle. He didn’t respond, but instead stared inside the vehicle and sat back down, a news release said. That’s when police detained Stamper.

While in custody Stamper admitted he drank alcohol before the police’s arrival. He later revealed marijuana was in the truck in a black box. The box contained a jar with marijuana inside and other paraphernalia.

Another black box, located inside the truck, contained a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine. The weight afterward was determined to be 2.4 grams.

Stamper was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense), possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Jail records indicated Stamper was released from the Barren County Detention Center Wednesday morning. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 2 at 8:30 a.m.

