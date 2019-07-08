0 Shares

Sylvia Ann Woods, age 84, of Smiths Grove, died Saturday, July 6th at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born in Barren County to the late Henry Olin Ayers and the late Earlene Harmon Ayers. She was a housewife and a member of Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church.

She is survived by one son, Mike Woods, Smiths Grove; two daughters, Jo Ann Cowles (Donnie), Smiths Grove and Marilyn Thompson (Donnie), Hardyville; five grandchildren, Billy Liles (Jenny), Courtney Douglas, Amber Ard (Greg), Dwana Hughes, Keisha Woods; four great grandchildren, Abram Liles, Creedance Liles, Piper Hughes, Easton Miles; special friend, Adam Chapman.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 9th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday and Tuesday morning until time for services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.