T.J. Regional Health constructs tent outside T.J. Samson Hospital in effort to triage patients
T.J. Regional Health constructed a tent Friday outside T.J. Samson Hospital
in an effort to triage patients.
Hospital officials say it’s no cause for alarm but a proactive measure.
“It may generate questions from the public and possibly even become a cause for concern,” said
Stacy Biggs, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning and Development at T.J. Regional
Health.
The measure was taken in anticipation of a potential surge in patients seeking medical care for
respiratory illnesses. Hospital officials say the Kentucky Hospital Association has recommended
that all hospitals have a similar plan in place.
The tent ensures patients with respiratory symptoms and complaints can be separated from non-
infectious patients. The tent is erected near the emergency department and stands in case of the
influx amid the coronavirus pandemic.