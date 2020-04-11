T.J. Regional Health constructs tent outside T.J. Samson Hospital in effort to triage patients

0 Shares

T.J. Regional Health constructed a tent Friday outside T.J. Samson Hospital

in an effort to triage patients.

Hospital officials say it’s no cause for alarm but a proactive measure.

“It may generate questions from the public and possibly even become a cause for concern,” said

Stacy Biggs, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Planning and Development at T.J. Regional

Health.

The measure was taken in anticipation of a potential surge in patients seeking medical care for

respiratory illnesses. Hospital officials say the Kentucky Hospital Association has recommended

that all hospitals have a similar plan in place.

The tent ensures patients with respiratory symptoms and complaints can be separated from non-

infectious patients. The tent is erected near the emergency department and stands in case of the

influx amid the coronavirus pandemic.

