T.J. Regional Health implements restricted visitation

9 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health implemented restricted measures at its health pavilion last week, but the healthcare provider has tightened those restrictions.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in the area, T.J. Regional Health said. However, T.J. Samson Community Hospital and T.J. Health Columbia are closed to visitors, as of Tuesday. Hospital officials said exceptions will be made for those who are essential to patient needs, such as parents of pediatric patients, one support person assisting in labor and delivery or outpatient services, or those who are visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.

Visitors who want to contact patients at either hospital will be encouraged to do so via phone, FaceTime, or other electronic means. Both patients and employees are encouraged to arrive early to allow ample time for screening. Additionally, valet service will be temporarily suspended at all locations.

T.J. Samson Community Hospital

Patients seeking emergency care will be directed to the Main Entrance, a press release said. Those entering that entrance will be screened, per CDC guidelines. A family member or caretaker will be allowed to accompany them, provided that they have a temperature less than 100 degrees and no symptoms of illness.

Patients arriving for outpatient services will continue to enter through the Outpatient Services Entrance, where they will also be screened upon entry. A family member or caretaker will be allowed to accompany them, if it is essential to their care and they meet the screening criteria.

T.J. Health Pavilion

Access to the T.J. Health Pavilion will be limited to patients who have an appointment or to those seeking treatment. One family member or caretaker will be allowed to accompany each patient.

For patients, caregivers, and employees, three entrances will be open at the T.J. Health Pavilion beginning on Tuesday. Patients and employees should enter through either the Main Entrance, or through West A (for Urgent Care only) or West B, where they will be screened according to CDC guidelines.

T.J. Health Columbia

Patients and employees will be routed through the Emergency Department entrance for screening. Exceptions at TJHC include patients who have appointments for Rehab services; they may enter through the Main Entrance and a staff member will greet them and escort them to the Rehab area.

The public can help to minimize the spread of infection by following these standard precautions:

Practice social distancing. Stay home when possible or maintain a distance of six feet between yourself and others when outside the home.

Practice good hand hygiene

Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth and eyes

Stay home if you feel sick

Avoid other people who are sick

Cough or sneeze into a tissue or into your elbow

Wipe down frequently touched surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, phones, remote controls, and water faucets

To assist in keeping the community informed, updates will be posted on the T.J. Regional Health Facebook page and at tjsamson.org.

To stay up-to-date on the latest developments and available information from federal and state agencies visit the cdc.gov/coronavirus or kycovid19.ky.gov sites or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

Related