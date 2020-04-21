T.J. Regional Health offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T.J. Pavilion

76 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – Healthcare providers can now order drive-thru COVID-19 testing at T.J. Urgent Care.

T.J. Regional Health announced Monday that the decision to offer the testing came after a successful pilot program last week. The pilot program was tested at T.J. Health Pavilion, where T.J. Urgent Care is located.

The test is a nasal swab, and hospital staff administer the test. T.J. Regional Health said it’s working with Gravity Diagnostics, a lab located in Covington.

“Gravity has supplied us with enough swabs that we are able to do quite a few more than we could do even just a couple of weeks ago,” Biggs said. “So, we have at least a 100 a week, or so, that we can do now.”

Healthcare employees at T.J. Regional Health facilities are given new personal protective equipment each day upon their arrival to work. Biggs said PPE is in “pretty good shape.”

“We do have enough of that PPE to make sure that all of our providers, and those who would actually be going out to the vehicles to perform the test, will be able to do so without exposure,” Biggs said.

Patients seeking a COVID-19 swab test must have an order from a healthcare provider. T.J. Regional Health recently sent providers in the area with a generic order form that allows a consist order to be sent to Urgent Care from any office.

Biggs said when patients arrive it is imperative they remain in their vehicles. After an order is sent from a provider to Urgent Care staff will standby to administer the test.

“They will stay in their car. That’s a very important part of it,” Biggs said. “We’re really trying to emphasize that it’s absolutely imperative that once they get tested they should assume that they’re positive.”

Tests results typically take 24-72 hours to return. Within that time Biggs said patients should self quarantine in their home to reduce exposure to others.

The testing location is located at the West A entrance of the T.J. Health Pavilion. That’s also the Urgent Care entrance. The pavilion is located at 310 N.L. Rogers Wells Blvd.

A tent was recently constructed outside T.J. Samson Hospital to triage patients if an influx in patient visits occurs due to possible COVID-19 symptoms.

T.J. Health Columbia also offers drive-thru testing, Biggs said.

Related