T.J. Regional Health offers Telehealth visits, cuts down wait times

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional health clinics are now offering visits via Telehealth.

Telehealth is an interactive audio and visual syste, that allows patients access to healthcare from their homes, T.J. Regional Health said. Patients are able to visit physicians via Telehealth to receive refills, complete follow-up appointments, or new consultations with a specialist.

Patients privacy and confidentiality are also preserved with Telehealth, the health provider said.

Doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants are able to order testing such as lab work, x-rays and other tests if they are urgently needed, via Telehealth. Patients can also schedule to meet with a healthcare provider if deemed emergent.

Patients that have scheduled an appointment should expect to be contacted by T.J. Regional Health, a news release said.

Patients seeking a non-emergent appointment should call their provider’s office. Otherwise, patients should contact the T.J. Health Pavilion or any T.J. clinic to schedule a visit.

