T.J. Regional Health raises awareness for colon cancer, offers screening assistance

GLASGOW, Ky. – T.J. Regional Health is raising awareness for colon cancer this week and month.

Today is National Dress in Blue Day. The health group also says awareness can be spread by wearing a blue ribbon throughout the month of March.

Colon cancer is the second leading type of cancer in Kentucky. The state is also ranked fourth in the nation for colorectal cancer deaths.

Director of Population Health Jennifer Robinson R.N., NE-BC, MSN, says colon cancer carries a negative stigma, but the cancer can actually be treated if caught early. That’s part of the reason why T.J. Regional Health is raising awareness this month.

“T.J. wants to save as many lives as possible, and keep our community safe and healthy,” Robinson says.

Some people may exhibit symptoms such as blood in the stool, stomach or pelvic pain, and unexplained weight loss. However, some do not experience any of those symptoms, according to a news release from T.J. Regional Health.

Robinson says regular screening should be followed due to the chance of developing polyps or colorectal cancer.

“If it’s caught early enough, it can be treated and prevented for any further outbreaks,” Robinson says. “That’s why we’re so strongly encouraging people to be aware.”

Patients without insurance may be able to get assistance with screenings. Kentucky Cancer Prevention Center in Bowling Green has paired with T.J. Regional Health to offer some assistance to people who may otherwise lack necessary means.

“They are providing some support for patients that may not have insurance,” Robinson says.

