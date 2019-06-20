WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

T.J. Samson Hospital receives USDA loan, Hospice Home construction nears

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation has received a $2 Million USDA Rural Economic Development Loan (REDLG) through Farmers RECC to aid in construction of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.

In 2015 the board of directors of the T. J. Community Mission Foundation say they identified a critical need in our community for a residential hospice home for patients facing end-of-life care and where families can seek a place of comfort, counseling, and compassionate treatment in a home-like setting. The immediate goal of the T. J. Community Mission Foundation was to invite the community and larger region to join together in establishing a Hospice Home.

Fundraising began through local community events, private and corporate donations, etc.

The name Shanti Niketan was selected by lead philanthropic supporter, Dr. Bharat Mody. In his native language, Shanti means “inner peace.” The full name translates to “a peaceful place.”

Farmers RECC and the Community Mission Foundation recently announced that the loan has been approved, making ground-breaking and construction of the hospice home possible.

The loan funds will be disbursed to the T. J. Community Mission Foundation and will be re-paid over time through donations to the Foundation and normal operations of the Hospice Home.

Once funds are disbursed, the Foundation will proceed through the bidding process, with groundbreaking scheduled this year, and an opening date in 2020. A public groundbreaking ceremony will be announced soon. The 10,400 square foot facility will be located on Glenview Drive and will include 8 inpatient rooms, kitchen and living spaces, and private areas for families and guests. Each patient room will have access to a private patio.

To donate to the T. J. Community Mission Foundation, visit their website at www.tjmissionfund.org or call 270-651-4348. One hundred percent of funds donated to the Mission Foundation will be used to fund the project, according to a press release from TJ Samson Hospital.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.