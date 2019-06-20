T.J. Samson Hospital receives USDA loan, Hospice Home construction nears

0 Shares

The T.J. Community Mission Foundation has received a $2 Million USDA Rural Economic Development Loan (REDLG) through Farmers RECC to aid in construction of the Shanti Niketan Hospice Home.

In 2015 the board of directors of the T. J. Community Mission Foundation say they identified a critical need in our community for a residential hospice home for patients facing end-of-life care and where families can seek a place of comfort, counseling, and compassionate treatment in a home-like setting. The immediate goal of the T. J. Community Mission Foundation was to invite the community and larger region to join together in establishing a Hospice Home.

Fundraising began through local community events, private and corporate donations, etc.

The name Shanti Niketan was selected by lead philanthropic supporter, Dr. Bharat Mody. In his native language, Shanti means “inner peace.” The full name translates to “a peaceful place.”

Farmers RECC and the Community Mission Foundation recently announced that the loan has been approved, making ground-breaking and construction of the hospice home possible.

The loan funds will be disbursed to the T. J. Community Mission Foundation and will be re-paid over time through donations to the Foundation and normal operations of the Hospice Home.

Once funds are disbursed, the Foundation will proceed through the bidding process, with groundbreaking scheduled this year, and an opening date in 2020. A public groundbreaking ceremony will be announced soon. The 10,400 square foot facility will be located on Glenview Drive and will include 8 inpatient rooms, kitchen and living spaces, and private areas for families and guests. Each patient room will have access to a private patio.

To donate to the T. J. Community Mission Foundation, visit their website at www.tjmissionfund.org or call 270-651-4348. One hundred percent of funds donated to the Mission Foundation will be used to fund the project, according to a press release from TJ Samson Hospital.