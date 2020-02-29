T. Marzetti expansion to create 140 new jobs

48 Shares

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say the T. Marzetti Co. plans to invest more than $90 million to expand a Kentucky plant and create 140 new jobs. A statement from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the company plans a nearly 185,000-square-foot expansion at its manufacturing plant in Hart County. It plans to use the space to increase its production of salad dressings and sauces. Beshear plans to visit the facility Friday to celebrate the jobs being created. Company leaders say the project should be completed by next summer.

Related