Tabatha Foerster Wilson, age 39, of Bowling Green, departed this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in Horse Cave. The Barren County native was born on September 12, 1980 to Mark Wilson (Donita) of Bowling Green and Darlene Sexton (Jerry) of Cave City. She was married to Jodi Foerster, who survives.

Tabatha was a inspector packer for Dart Container, and a member of Servant Valley United Baptist Church.

Besides her spouse and parents, she leaves to honor her memory– one son, Jacob Lee Pippin of Greensburg; one daughter, Nealie Ann Marie Pippin of Bowling Green; three half brothers, Derick Wilson (Ashley) of Hiseville, Tyler Wilson (Bobbie) of Cave City and Matthew Sexton (Deanna) of Cave City; three stepsons, David Hughes (Erin), Steven Hughes (Cait) and Michael Hughes and three step-grandchildren, Gage Hughes, Jameson Hughes and William Hughes.

Interment will be in Cave City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

4—8 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020

9 am—8 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020

9—11 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

