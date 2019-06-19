0 Shares

Tammy Isbell, 51 of Bowling Green died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Boyd Isbell, her grandmother, Mary Boyd Sledge and one uncle James Boyd. She was a member of Hillvue Heights.

Her survivors include her father, Ralph Isbell (Sheila Boyd), one brother, Craig Runner (Virginia), several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins and many good friends.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.