0 Shares

Taryn Renee Baker, age 13, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, KY. She was a 7th grader at Bonnieville Elementary and a member of the Creekside Church. She enjoyed her family, friends, singing and riding horses.

She was the daughter of Paul Baker (Ashley) of Bonnieville, KY and Autumn Beckner of Louisville, KY. She is also survived by one sister, Tailyn Baker; two brothers, Travis Baker, Bonnieville, KY, Karsen Emberton all of Bonnieville, KY; paternal grandparents Theresa Gallagher (Phillip) also of Bonnieville, KY.

Due to recent public health concerns, visitation is private and limited to immediate family.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Related