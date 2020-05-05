TAYLOR: Meeting to terminate Ray canceled

2 Shares

Tag Taylor, chairperson of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors, listens as Superintendent of the GEPB, William Ray, describes a concept. Seated near Taylor is Marlin Witcher, the Glasgow City Council representative on the board.

(Photo by Brennan Crain/WCLU News)

GLASGOW, Ky. – A meeting set for Tuesday evening that would call for a vote to dismiss the Glasgow Electric Plant Board’s superintendent is canceled.

A memo of retraction was handed down Tuesday morning from Tag Taylor, chairman of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board of Directors. The retraction specifies that KRS 96.770 can be called by the chair or two board members of a committee or board. The chairman or secretary-treasurer must provide notice to all board members of the meeting.

Taylor said since he and the secretary-treasurer “discovered certain irregularities in the request for a Special Meeting, no official notice was delivered.” Libby Short is the secretary-treasurer of the Glasgow EPB Board of Directors.

It’s unclear what those irregularities were.

A meeting agenda was delivered via email Monday from DT Froedge, Marlin Witcher and Glenn Pritchard. The agenda called for a number of actions, including the termination of GEPB Superintendent William Ray.

WCLU News contacted Taylor for comment, but he had not responded when this article was published. Stay tuned for more information.

