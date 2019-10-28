0 Shares

Ted Brock, 75, of Cave City, KY, departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side. The Cleveland, OH native was born on November 28, 1943 to the late Theodore Edward and Domenica Mary Marconi Brock. He was married 53 years to Peggy Brock, who survives.

Ted worked in Production Control for Eaton-Dana Corporation and was a member of Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church. He was an avid photographer and Corvette enthusiast.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Paul Brock (Karen) of Brownsville and John Brock (Cathy) of Baltimore, MD; one daughter, Laura Bennett (Jeff) of Horse Cave; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Patrick Bennett (Courtni) , Domenica “Nikki” Bennett, Theodore Jackson Bennett , Nicholas Daniel Brock, Rachel Kelly Brock, Nathan John Brock and Caroline Raine Brock; three great grandchildren, Ella Marie Bennett, Gabriel Brock Banegas and Cooper Scott Bennett; one brother, Jeff Brock (Sharyn) and one sister, Linda Robbins and several nieces and nephews.

Interment will be in St. John The Evangelist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019

9 – 10:30 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL MASS

11 am, Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Our Lady of the Caves Catholic Church