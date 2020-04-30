Teen pleads guilty to 2018 Kentucky school shooting

0 Shares

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A teen charged in the 2018 Kentucky school shooting that killed two students has pleaded guilty to murder.

Gabriel Parker was 15 when he fired a handgun into a crowd of students at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker was arrested at the school and charged with murder. He was charged as an adult. Now 18 years old, he pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.

The prosecutor in the case says court closures from the coronavirus pandemic played a role in moving toward a plea agreement.

