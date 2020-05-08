0 Shares

Telissa Dawn Wilborn, 39, of Pensacola, FL passed away Friday, May 1st, in Pensacola, FL .

Telissa was born in Glasgow, KY on September 8, 1980, daughter of Tim Johnson, of Gamaliel, KY and the late Judy (Otterman) Boling.

Telissa is survived by husband, Scottie Wilborn of Bowling Green, KY daughter, Alexis Proffitt, of Tompkinsville, KY; two sons Matthew Proffitt, of Tompkinsville, KY; Scottie Alexander Wilborn, of Bowling Green, KY; sister, Christina Stanberry, of Indiana & brother, Luke Johnson, of Indiana & 3 grandchildren.

Memorial service will announced later.

Yokley Trible Funeral Home, Directors

Condolences may be left at www.yokleytriblrfuneralhome.com

