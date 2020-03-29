Tennessee man arrested in Hart County

0 Shares

Friday, Deputy Charlie Eubank of the Hart County Sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop at the 67 mile marker, I-65 Southbound. Kenneth R. Robinson, age 61 of Murfreesboro TN was charged with; careless driving, Operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance 3rd degree, endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of marijuana.

Assisting on the scene was Deputy Steven Shields, Trooper R. Hartley, and Deputy Tim Nichols.

