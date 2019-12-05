TENNESSEE MAN ARRESTED IN MONROE COUNTY

0 Shares

At approximately 1:26 PM The Monroe County Sheriffs Dept received a call from the Dollar Store in Gamaliel stating that there was a Chevy Camaro parked in the parking lot occupied by one male who had been setting there passed out for over an hour. They then stated that he was acting weird and waving his hands all over the place. When deputies from the Monroe County Sheriffs Dept arrived they had to awaken the driver. When driver came to deputies noticed that he had slured speech and seemed to be under the influence. The driver was read his rights and then patted down. The driver was identified as 48 year old Luther Bowden from Red Boiling Springs Tennessee. After Mr Bowden was searched deputies found that he had >2 grams Methamphetamine, hydrocodones, and counterfeit $100 bills mixed in with $740 cash in his possession. Bowden admitted that all contents in his possession belonged to him and that he had smoked Methamphetamine earlier in the day. Bowden was also within 1000 feet of Gamaliel Elementary School. Bowden was arrested and charges were as follows:

-prescription not in proper container, possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (Methamphetamine), possession controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (opiates), trafficking controlled substance within 1000 feet of school, trafficking controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense >2gms Methamphetamine, criminal possession of forged instrument 1st degree, operation motor vehicle U/influence Alc/drugs/etc. 1st offense. Bowden was transported and was lodged in the Barren County Jail.