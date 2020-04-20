Tennessee man charged with DUI in Metcalfe crash

28 Shares

James Brown, 83, was arrested in Edmonton Friday, April 17, 2020 after a DUI crash.

EDMONTON, Ky. – A Tennessee man was arrested in Metcalfe County Friday after an alcohol related collision.

The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office said James W. Brown, 83, of Spring City, Tenn., crashed his vehicle along Kentucky 163 Friday, approximately 5.5 miles from Edmonton.

Preliminary investigation indicates Brown was driving a 2012 Lexus ES350 southbound along Kentucky 163 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway approximately 300 feet on the grass shoulder and reentered the roadway.

Brown’s vehicle skidded across both travel lanes and exited the roadway again before traveling down an earth embankment and striking a barbed wire fence. Brown’s vehicle traveled 1100 feet across a field before striking a tree.

Police said Brown exhibited several signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (aggravated circumstance, first offense).

Jail records indicate Brown was released from jail Saturday morning.

