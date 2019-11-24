Tennessee man dies after he was hit along Interstate 75, police searching for vehicle

55 Shares

Kentucky State Police say one person is dead after a collision occurred early Friday morning along Interstate 75 in Richmond. The crash happened just after 3 a.m. near mile marker 86.

Police say 58-year-old Robert Hepler, of Johnson City, Tenn., was driving a 2003 Buick Century northbound along Interstate 75. Hepler purported lost control of the vehicle and “came to rest on the right shoulder,” a KSP news release said.

When Hepler got out of his vehicle another car hit him. Police say the other car was also travelling northbound along Interstate 75. Police indicate the car then left the scene.

Hepler died at the scene of the accident.

Police continue to look for the unknown vehicle. KSP urges anyone who saw the collision to call KSP Post 7 at (859) 623-2404. Trooper Brandon Roark is leading the investigation.

