TENNESSEE MAN WANTED FOR MURDER

A Tennessee man is wanted for murder.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 23-year-old Michael Mosley I’d wanted for two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mosley is 5-foot 7-inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The TBI and Nashville Metro Police Department are offering a reward up to $2,500 for information leading to Mosley’s arrest.

The TBI said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murders of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael Mosley, you’re urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. That’s 1-800-824-3463.

