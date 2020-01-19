Tennessee Titans looking to play in Super Bowl

0 Shares

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the Kansas City Chiefs, stopping the run in their AFC championship game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday isn’t just the first order of business. It’s also the second and third because of how valuable running back Derrick Henry is to the Titans. Henry ran wild against the Patriots and Ravens in the first two rounds of the playoffs, just as he did when Tennessee beat the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season. Stopping him will be crucial if the Chiefs want to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Kick off is set for 2:05 p.m today.

