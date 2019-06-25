0 Shares

Teresa Gay Poynter age 71 of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her home. Born in New Mexico she was the daughter of the late Mendelo and Willodean Curtis Sedam. She is a homemaker and wife of Bernice Poynter formerly of Savoyard, Kentucky.

Besides her husband she is survived by eight children. Bernie Poynter of Indianapolis, Tommy Poynter of Cave City, Doug Poynter of Glasgow, Kenny Poynter of Horse Cave, Timmy Smith of Coatesville, Indiana, Angie Cannon of Virginia, Shannon Evans of Indianapolis and Latoya Merrill of Indianapolis. Thirty grandchildren and 13 Great grandchildren also survive. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Steve Sedam.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, June 27th at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Buck Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 AM Thursday until service time at the funeral home.