On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Teresa “Tita” Pysher, age 71, got her angel wings at her residence in Hardyville, KY, with her loving husband Gilbert at her side.

She was born May 14, 1948 in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico to Domingo Echevarria and Marina Cabrera. She retired from Albea, formerly American Can Company, in Washington, NJ in 2007. She moved to Kentucky in 2016.

Teresa was a fierce little woman full of love and laughter who loved salsa and merengue dancing. She is survived by her husband Gilbert Pysher, her children Maria Santiago, Carmen Santiago (Rick Farbrother), Rosita Santiago (Mark Parker), Priscilla Santiago Larino, and Luis Santiago Jr.; her grand kids; her mother Marina Cabrera; and her brother Freddie Ortiz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Domingo Echevarria, and brothers Pedro Ortiz, Mario Cabrera, and Domingo Echevarria, Jr.

Private memorial services will be held at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association in Teresa’s name.